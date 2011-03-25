MRE Case Pack with Heaters (12 meals)

When you really need to eat and have no way of getting to a grocery store, or their shelves are empty, have on hand what the military has trusted for generations. Because it takes a lot to keep our fighting men and women on their feet, these meals do not skimp on calories.

You get 12 meals in each case, and every meal pack has 1,100 to 1,300 calories. That means you only need 2 meals to get you through the day. And flameless meal heaters are included.

All of the MRE meals are made in the USA by facilities, which are USDA/FSIS/FDA, approved. MRE STAR follows all HACCP regulations with the manufacturing of our MRE meals to assure quality control and to meet the highest standards in the food industry.

Bring your appetite because each pouch packs four courses:

An entrée, starchy side, and a tasty snack...PLUS a dessert!

Pouches also come with a fruity drink mix and accessory pack with all the fixings: spices, coffee & creamer, and candy , plus a spoon, napkins, and a brush pick.

These meals are delicious and hearty: T uscan Beef with Cannellini Beans and Vegetables, Cheese Tortellini with Marinara Sauce, Curry Chicken with Vegetables, and more!

This was made to eat on the run—just warm it up (flameless heater included) and enjoy!

Note: Each 12-pack case comes with a random variety of the entrées below — specific entrées cannot be selected.

Each Meal Includes:

1 - 8 oz Ounce Entrée (6 Entrée Varieties Per Case: 2 of Each)

The box these MREs come in measures 23.5" length x 10.25" width x 9" height.

*Shelf life up to 3 years when unopened. Best when stored in a cool (between 55 and 70 degrees) and dry place.