MRE Case Pack with Heaters (12 meals)
When you really need to eat and have no way of getting to a grocery store, or their shelves are empty, have on hand what the military has trusted for generations. Because it takes a lot to keep our fighting men and women on their feet, these meals do not skimp on calories.
You get 12 meals in each case, and every meal pack has 1,100 to 1,300 calories. That means you only need 2 meals to get you through the day. And flameless meal heaters are included.
All of the MRE meals are made in the USA by facilities, which are USDA/FSIS/FDA, approved. MRE STAR follows all HACCP regulations with the manufacturing of our MRE meals to assure quality control and to meet the highest standards in the food industry.
Bring your appetite because each pouch packs four courses:
An entrée, starchy side, and a tasty snack...PLUS a dessert!
- Pouches also come with a fruity drink mix and accessory pack with all the fixings: spices, coffee & creamer, and candy, plus a spoon, napkins, and a brush pick.
- Includes a flameless heater for on-the-spot cooking.
These meals are delicious and hearty: Tuscan Beef with Cannellini Beans and Vegetables, Cheese Tortellini with Marinara Sauce, Curry Chicken with Vegetables, and more!
This was made to eat on the run—just warm it up (flameless heater included) and enjoy!
Note: Each 12-pack case comes with a random variety of the entrées below — specific entrées cannot be selected.
Each Meal Includes:
1 - 8 oz Ounce Entrée (6 Entrée Varieties Per Case: 2 of Each)
- Tuscan Beef with Cannellini Beans and Vegetables
- BBQ Chicken with Black Beans and Potatoes
- Chicken Noodle Stew with Vegetables
- Chicken with Rice with Vegetables
- New Orleans Gumbo with Chicken
- Curry Chicken with Vegetables
- Southwest Chicken and Rice and Vegetables
- Lentil Stew with Potatoes and Ham
- Pinto Bean Stew with Ham
- Cheese Tortellini with Marinara Sauce
- Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Veggie Crumbles (vegetarian)
- Spicy Chili with Beans (vegetarian)
The box these MREs come in measures 23.5" length x 10.25" width x 9" height.
*Shelf life up to 3 years when unopened. Best when stored in a cool (between 55 and 70 degrees) and dry place.
A great MRE supply
I purchased my items on a Monday evening and received it on Friday before 3:00pm The quality of the food is really good. I am a very finicky eater so there are always certain things I will not and when it comes to cheese cannot eat, but that aside I cannot blame the company. The peanut butter is a great snack to spread on crackers, toast, or bread. The drink mix was tasty and not watered down to colored water(as long as you mix it as recommended). The cookie is also very enjoyable to munch on. My only recommendation would be to maybe add a shake mix. After super storm Sandy I had a couple of cases of MREs. The ones I had came with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry shakes. They were delicious and a welcome treat after working all day on the house.
GOOD STUFF!
Excellent service, great pricing, quick handling & delivery (as long as USPS is not used), and top-notch quality from a reputable company who understands the needs of their customers. Thank you, Patriot Supply! I purchased the case of MRE's and am quite happy. I use these for shorter to moderate storage, (5 to 8 years) and they never disappoint. Patriot Supply has the best prices too.
My Patriot Supply
Thank you for letting us and the community know about your fantastic experience with us! We hope to see you again soon.
Actual customer
Worth the money .good food . Better than storing cans . Cans versa mre. Mre wins every time .
Great
Reasonably priced, good selection. Would definitely be willing to pay a small fee to get all veg or at least no ham, as I don't like the taste. Just a friendly suggestion
A good purchase
Very quick delivery! Very good assortment of MREs. Actual meat and nutrients,not just high carbs/sugars/low protein.Have kit from another company years back which upon opening,contained long storage carbs,zero meat,and required a lot of water to eat it. Decided to search for a better product and came across My Patriot,bought MRE with their own heaters. Very happy we found this company!
My Patriot Supply
Thank you for the positive feedback! We are happy to hear you love the MRE's as much as we do!
Same-Day Shipping
Order by 3pm and we get your package out the same business day (Mondays through Fridays), delivered quickly & discreetly to your doorstep in no time at all!
30-Day Returns
No questions asked on unopened, unused products.
Price Guarantee
If our online product price drops within 30 days of your purchase, we’ll match the lower price, upon request, with an online store credit.
Here Are More Great Reasons to Buy from Us
We're Independent.
Around here, you won’t find any slick bankrollers or financiers behind the curtain. We’re 100% family owned and owe nothing to anyone but you!
This frees us up to do things the right way: craft our own recipes, cook our own food, fill our own food pouches, and ship our own orders. We own three large, fully stocked warehouses spanning over 500,000 square feet which ensures the quality packaging of your order.
Others cut corners and outsource their shipping to third parties and that's just not right. It’s also why our quality and savings are better than the rest—and we pass those right along to you with fair pricing.
Free Disaster Replacement Warranty
We are proud to offer the survival industry's very first free disaster replacement warranty. If your My Patriot Supply purchases are destroyed in a natural disaster, our warranty replaces them all, and no cost to you.Click here to sign up for My Patriot Supply’s Disaster Replacement Warranty.
Record-Fast Shipping Speeds
Customers call our shipping "impressive," "flawless," and "man-that-came-fast" excellent.
Double Protection, No Cutting Corners
We take the extra steps that others don’t to protect your food with double-sized oxygen absorbers and ultra-thick, four-layer pouches that we test again and again to ensure quality.
5-Star Customer Service (Literally)
We've served several million American families over the past decade. Our customers have spoken, giving us 4.8 out of 5 stars based on tens of thousands of reviews.
2,000+ Calories/Day in our Food Kits
Our food kits provide 2,000+ quality calories per day with the nutrition you need (you’d be shocked at how many competitors skimp and don’t do this!).
We’re Serious about Your Privacy
Ordering is 100% secure and we never sell your information. Our packages ship discreetly to your doorstep in a plain brown box with no branding.
